CPABC honours 14 CPAs with fellowship for their contributions to community and profession

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia is pleased to honour 14 chartered professional accountants with a fellowship designation (FCPA) for their outstanding contributions to their community, the CPA profession, and/or their professional accomplishments.



Honorees exemplify the values that the CPA designation embodies, including integrity, high ethical standards, leadership, and community engagement.

“With their wide and impressive range of skills and experiences, the 14 Fellows recognized this year represent the very best of our profession,” said Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC. “We are proud of their career accomplishments and of their tireless contributions to the CPA profession and their communities. These 14 Fellows are distinguished leaders in not only the accounting profession but also in the business community. They are truly deserving of this recognition.”

The 14 recipients will be honoured at a virtual reception on April 8. They are:

Salma Bhaloo, FCPA, FCGA, Assistant Director, Audit, Canada Revenue Agency (Vancouver)

Bruce Chan, FCPA, FCA, Board Chair, TK Foundation (Vancouver)

Nelson Chan, FCPA, FCMA, CFO, Capital Regional District (Victoria)

Geoffrey (Geoff) Chutter, FCPA, FCA, President and CEO, WhiteWater West Industries Ltd. (Richmond)

Douglas (Doug) Crowder, FCPA, FCMA, Board Director (Victoria)

Constance (Connie) Fair, FCPA, FCMA, Retired (Victoria)

David Garofalo, FCPA, FCA, CEO, Gold Royalty Corp. (Vancouver)

Lara Greguric, FCPA, FCA, Executive Vice-President of Learning, CPA Western School of Business (Vancouver)

Diana Lokken, FCPA, FCMA, Board Director (Victoria)

Alan Peretz, FCPA, FCA, Partner, KPMG LLP (Vancouver)

Dalbir Rai, FCPA, FCA, Partner, EY (Richmond)

Neelam Sahota, FCPA, FCGA, CEO, DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society (Surrey)

Jill Tipping, FCPA, FCA, President and CEO, BC Tech Association (Vancouver)

Gavin Toy, FCPA, FCA, President and CEO, Prospera Credit Union (Surrey)



