Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in February and March 2021

Company’s Executive Leadership Selected to Participate at SXSW Online 2021

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi management will participate at two upcoming conferences and at SXSW Online 2021:



Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is being held on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury will present “Jushi, No Longer the Sleeping Giant” at 9:25am ET as well as host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Needham 2nd Annual Cannabis Conference (Virtual) is being held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Erich Mauff, President, Board Member and Founder is scheduled to host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

SXSW Online 2021 is being held March 16-20, 2021. Andreas “Dre” Neumann, Chief Creative Director is scheduled to participate in the "Quick Pivot in Cannabis Reimagines Retail for All" panel and Kim Bambach, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to moderate the "Alternative Financing for a Cash-Based/Strapped Industry" panel. For more information about SXSW online 2021, please click here.



For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

561-281-0247

Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

570-209-2947

Ellen@Mattio.com



