Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in February and March 2021
Company’s Executive Leadership Selected to Participate at SXSW Online 2021
/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi management will participate at two upcoming conferences and at SXSW Online 2021:
- Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is being held on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury will present “Jushi, No Longer the Sleeping Giant” at 9:25am ET as well as host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
- Needham 2nd Annual Cannabis Conference (Virtual) is being held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Erich Mauff, President, Board Member and Founder is scheduled to host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
- SXSW Online 2021 is being held March 16-20, 2021. Andreas “Dre” Neumann, Chief Creative Director is scheduled to participate in the "Quick Pivot in Cannabis Reimagines Retail for All" panel and Kim Bambach, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to moderate the "Alternative Financing for a Cash-Based/Strapped Industry" panel. For more information about SXSW online 2021, please click here.
For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.
About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-281-0247
Investors@jushico.com
Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com