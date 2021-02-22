Christian Author Shares His Journey From His Homeland to the United States to Achieve His Dreams and Escape Religious Persecution

Author Victor Zaki writes ‘My Life Journey from Darfur, Sudan to Boston, USA’ to showcase his personal tenacity in achieving freedom and encourage readers to do the same

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Victor Zaki spent his life working hard, studying hard and putting his faith in God to help guide him through his various endeavors. In his illuminating memoir “My Life Journey from Darfur, Sudan to Boston, USA,” Zaki weaves his personal narrative with historical insight to illustrate his pilgrimage from his birthplace in Sudan to his current, successful life in the United States.

Zaki was born in Sudan, Africa and brings the different cities of Sudan to life in his book. He discusses how many citizens are lacking clean water, electricity and proper homes. Despite their dismal living conditions, Zaki explains how these individuals are generous and welcoming.

“With my book, I wanted to share the beauty of the citizens of Sudan,” said Dr. Zaki. “They proved to be a positive light in the midst of the challenges our country faced.”

During his last few years in Sudan, Zaki, a Christian man, watched as the military took over and persecuted members of his community who were Christians. The government-controlled broadcast media and became the only television station that people could turn to for news. Zaki decided in 1990 to move on with his family to the U.S. Since he was young, he began traveling the world to become a doctor. His studies in medicine took him to Egypt, the United Kingdom and ultimately to the United States—where he still resides.

Throughout his travels, Zaki loved the people that he came into contact with. His primary goal was to improve the lives of the members of his community—to make each destination better than when he first arrived. He worked 20 years as a medical doctor in different cities in Sudan. Whenever he was unable to alter negative situations, he would pray to God for guidance.

Zaki hopes that with his book, “My Life Journey from Darfur, Sudan to Boston, USA,” he can inspire readers to follow their academic dreams and stay true to their spiritual convictions.

“My Life Journey from Darfur, Sudan to Boston, USA”

By Victor Zaki

ISBN: 978-1-6641-4562-7 (softcover); 978-1-6641-4561-0 (hardcover); 978-1-6641-4563-4 (e-book)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

Dr. Victor Zaki was born and raised in Sudan, Africa, and finally fled from his beloved homeland after the government began to persecute Christians. With a strong faith in God and belief in his capabilities, Zaki began to study medicine across the globe. The first stop on his journey was Egypt. He then received his degree in ophthalmology from The Royal College of Surgeons of England and The Royal College of Physicians of London and his Master of Surgery from Khartoum University. He finally made his way to the United States to earn his Doctor of Optometry from New England College of Optometry in Boston, Massachusetts. In addition to his recent book, “My Life Journey from Darfur, Sudan to Boston, USA,” he published another work entitled “Messages to My Children” and presented five scientific papers throughout his career. Currently, he is enjoying retirement and resides in Newton, Massachusetts with his wife Leila. To learn more about Zaki and his book, please visit his website: https://www.authorvictorzaki.com/.

About Xlibris

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 1-888-795-4274 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

Krista Tillman LAVDIGE Publicity 480-648-7560 ktillman@lavidge.com