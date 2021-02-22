Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Submits Novel Foods Application for CBD Products Through European Industrial Hemp Association Consortium

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has submitted its Novel Foods application for its cannabidiol (CBD) products to the UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) through the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA) Novel Foods Consortium.

“We are witnessing a pivotal moment in history when the global appetite for free access to CBD for all people is very high,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “We see this in the US with many recent positive discussions among US congressional officials to pass legislation for federal legalization of cannabis but also new bills for CBD to be regulated as a dietary supplement and food ingredient. In the United Kingdom, there are measures to secure that market’s unity, safety and efficacy for the sale of CBD. With regard to Europe, we could not be more excited to continue the push for free access to all."

The EIHA Novel Food Consortium, formed in June 2020, allows Kannaway® to strengthen its commitment to provide free access to CBD-based products throughout the EU. Now that the application has been submitted to the FSA, the next step is to undertake the submission to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

“It is very encouraging to see the industry’s leading companies banding together to ensure free access,” said Kannaway® Managing Director of International Janne Heimonen. “We appreciate the EIHA and its other members for their unified efforts to bear the costs for the necessary toxicological studies and additional approval procedures.”

