Global Boatwork Holdings, Inc. Appoints Two Criminal Justice Advocates to Board of Directors

Nationally Recognized Social and Criminal Justice Advocates, DeAnna R. Hoskins and Saad Soliman, Appointed Independent Directors

BALTIMORE MD, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc.(OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") today announcedthat it has appointed DeAnna R. Hoskins and Saad Soliman to the Company’s board of directors ,effective February 12, 2021. These appointments bring the Company’s total board membership to 5.

“We are pleased to welcome both DeAnna Hoskins and Saad Soliman as new independent directors to the board,” said Laurin Leonard, R3 Holdings, Inc., CEO, and Co-Founder. “Both DeAnna and Saad have distinguished themselves as leading social and criminal justice reform advocates with deep policy expertise and insights gained from their years of experience implementing innovative programs at the state and federal level. Their guidance will be invaluable as we drive awareness of the challenges facing the more than 90 million people who are adversely impacted by a criminal history or a limited credit profile when seeking employment or credit. They share our passion for building a company culture of respect, integrity, inclusion, and equity while working to create greater opportunity for those with a criminal record. Onboarding them together allows us to have the best possible outcome.”

Ms. Hoskins has spent over 20 years working in criminal justice positions. Her experience includes implementing supportive housing programs for homeless chemically dependent adults, facilitating re-entry programs, structuring and implementing system changes, and leading criminal justice policies and program efforts at the federal, state, and local levels.Ms. Hoskins has experienced the reentry system from all perspectives as she is herself a previously incarcerated individual who has successfully transitioned back into the community, ultimately receiving a pardon from Governor Ted Strickland.

Since 2018, DeAnna Hoskins has served as President and CEO of JustLeadershipUSA (JLUSA) a national non-profit, criminal-justice reform advocacy group dedicated to empowering people most affected by incarceration to drive policy reform. A nationally recognized leader, Ms. Hoskins has been committed to the movement for racial and social justice, working alongside those most impacted by marginalization for over two decades. Ms. Hoskins has been a part of JLUSA’s national alumni network since 2016, as a Leading with Conviction Fellow. Prior to joining JLUSA, Ms. Hoskins was at the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) where she joined under the Obama Administration. There, she served as a Senior Policy Advisor (Corrections/Reentry) providing national leadership on criminal justice policy, training, and technical assistance and information on best and promising practices. She oversaw the Second Chance Act portfolio and managed cooperative agreements between federal agencies – the Department of Labor’s Clean Slate Clearinghouse, supporting formerly incarcerated people with expunging their records; the National Reentry Resource Center; the National Inventory of Collateral Consequences and Convictions; the National Institute of Corrections Children of Incarcerated Parents initiative; and more. She also served as the Deputy Director of the Federal Interagency Reentry Council. Prior to joining the DOJ, Ms. Hoskins was the founding Director of Reentry for Ohio’s Hamilton County Board of County Commissioners where she worked to reduce recidivism.

Ms. Hoskins holds a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Mount St. Joseph. She is a Licensed Clinical Addictions Counselor, a certified Workforce Development Specialist trainer for formerly incarcerated people, a Peer Recovery Coach, and is trained as a Community Health Worker.

Mr. Soliman is a well-respected social entrepreneur and the founding Executive Director of the Peers Mentoring Center and Peace by Piece, Inc. both located in Wilmington, Delaware. He brings more than 20 years of experience in understanding the obstacles one faces when returning back to society post-incarceration. He has been employed by the United States District Court and the U.S. Probation Office for the District of Delaware and received a pardon for his exceptional service.

“The timing of a tool that is able to assess people with a criminal past for current and future opportunities could not be more perfect. As the country grapples with rebuilding the economy and corporations continue to commit to inclusion, we need tools that can help them make good on those promises. I strongly believe this company is positioned to be a market leader in ensuring inclusion and equity. To have a tool that was developed and designed by people who have a deep understanding of the criminal justice system will allow for greater marketplace adoption by both businesses and consumers,” said Mr. Soliman.

About Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. and R3 Holdings, Inc.

Global completed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Baltimore, Maryland-based R3 Technologies, Inc. on September 23, 2020.R3 Holdings, Inc. is a SaaS company that provides a more contextualized criminal background report and alternative credit score for use by businesses of all sizes and in every industry. R3’s AI-enabled, financial software platform uses proprietary data-driven scoring designed to unlock new valuable information about employees and financial services consumers utilizing a multi-factor algorithm based on 11 factors assessing character, capacity, and current choice. To learn more about R3 Score, visit www.R3Score.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this presentation, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this presentation relating to the view of the management of R3 Score Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) concerning its business strategy, future operating results, and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward–lookingstatements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

