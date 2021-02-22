Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,880 in the last 365 days.

Viela Bio to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating and Financial Results on March 1, 2021

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio (Nasdaq:VIE), a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating and financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, March 1, 2021.

In light of the agreement and plan of merger by and among Viela Bio, Horizon Therapeutics, Inc., Teiripic Merger Sub, Inc., and Horizon Therapeutics plc, announced on February 1, 2021, Viela will not be hosting a conference call for its fourth quarter 2020 results. Earnings materials will be made available publicly on the Investor Relations page of Viela’s website at www.vielabio.com.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.vielabio.com.

Source: Viela Bio

Contacts:

Investors:
Solebury Trout
Chad Rubin
646-378-2947
crubin@soleburytrout.com

Media:
Solebury Trout
Amy Bonanno
914-450-0349
abonanno@soleburytrout.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Viela Bio to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating and Financial Results on March 1, 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.