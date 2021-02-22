Tautachrome (OTC PINK: TTCM) announces a $50 million fund raise being undertaken by Arknet Inc in support of Tautachrome’s ARknet platform and app, which is maturing this week with the release in the app stores of ARknet app version 1.8.2.

/EIN News/ -- ORO VALLEY, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tautachrome Inc. (OTC PINK: TTCM), the developer of the ARknet platform and app, announced today the initiation of a $50,000,000 fund raise activity being undertaken by the private Arizona corporation Arknet Inc in furtherance of Tautachrome’s platform and development work. Arknet Inc is the owner of underlying intellectual property being licensed to Tautachrome for this development work, which work reached a milestone this week with ARknet app release 1.8.2.



Tim Dohse, Arknet Inc CEO, stated today “It is hard to overstate the importance of what is being accomplished by Tautachrome in its app and platform development under its license from us. We believe that the digital future for everyone in both business and pleasure is moving quickly to a fully integrated and untethered mobile experience. Untethering means moving from the physical screen of a PC or mobile device to a virtual screen through augmented reality (AR) technology, a technology that Tautachrome is pioneering and implementing into the ARknet platform at a rapid pace. Fully integrated means that a consumer can seamlessly and intuitively reach any provider or any friend for any purpose without leaving the platform. Tautachrome’s MainSt campaign, kicked off in September, was built to integrate the nation’s devasted small retail businesses onto the ARknet platform in such a way that with a single sign-on, a customer can buy from any or every business on the platform, demonstrating fast and seamless business integration across any number of businesses. And this week the ARknet app release 1.8.2 completed the integration onto the platform of essential social features such as sharing, following, posting, meetups and chat, for a gentle marriage of business with social.”

Mr. Dohse went on to say “Tautachrome has pressed hard implementing existing AR technology onto the ARknet platform, and has contributed to new AR patent applications to perfect our vision of moving mobile from a physical screen to a virtual interface. We appreciate the progress that Tautachrome has made towards our vision of the fully integrated and untethered mobile experience. We think the rapid adoption of the ARknet app is now the inevitable next step. This amazing progress is why we have initiated a $50,000,000 fund raise in support of Tautachrome’s ARknet app activity in moving towards rapid ARknet app adoption.”

Dr. Jon N. Leonard, Tautachrome’s CEO said today, “Global commerce is poised to experience a democratization of the exchange of goods and services in which consumers will be interacting directly and intuitively with providers through augmented reality -AR. Already augmented reality is advancing rapidly via the smartphone camera, where for example you download a Gucci AR app to virtually try on Gucci shoes to make a purchase. This is handy since everybody has a smartphone, but it does not solve the need for integration into a single AR platform, it’s just a one off app with a one off provider. The ARknet app is solving the integration problem. But more than integration, the ARknet platform will also port directly out of AR smartphones into the upcoming world of AR Glasses where users will interact with the internet in clear vision: no screen; augmented reality imagery with gaze, gesture and speech providing all interaction. Big tech investment is driving this amazing development. We believe that ARknet will be the key driver fostering the worldwide democratization of the exchange of goods and services, with AR glasses making the ARknet platform both indispensable and pervasive.”

Download ARknet for Android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.honeycombarchive.ARknet

Download ARknet for iOS

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ARknet/id1466870072

About Tautachrome, Inc: Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC:TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the Internet applications space. The company has licenses, revolutionary patents, and patents pending in augmented reality, smartphone image authentication, and imagery-based social networking. The company is leveraging these technologies to develop privacy and security-based applications for global business and personal use.

Tautachrome, Inc. posts important information and updates through tweets from the official company twitter page at https://twitter.com/Tautachrome_inc.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in Tautachrome's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tautachrome undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Press and commercialization contact:

David LaMountain, Tautachrome COO

520-318-5578

Dlamountain@Tautachrome.com