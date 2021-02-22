Author Reflects on Anxieties of Parenting as an African American Dad, Impact of Systemic Racism on Future Generations in Debut Memoir

Eric L. Heard shares the childhood experiences that went on to shape his approach to fatherhood in ‘Reflections of an Anxious African American Dad’

/EIN News/ -- BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Eric L. Heard has published his debut memoir in which he examines how his upbringing as an African American boy went on to impact the way he shaped his son’s childhood. In “Reflections of an Anxious African American Dad,” Heard shares how he learned to understand the pain he experienced at the hands of systemic racism during his childhood and as a young man and how that understanding allowed him to become a better mentor for his child.



“Reflections of an Anxious African American Dad” explores the complex nature of how historic injustices continue to impact future generations. Heard explains the anxiety and uncertainty he experienced when parenting his son and wrote his book to find an answer as to why he felt the way he did about his son’s behavior. “Reflections of an Anxious African American Dad” twines Heard’s experiences growing up as an Army brat in the southeastern U.S., Germany, and Japan, with contemplations about the modern civil rights movement and its roots.



“I wrote this book to connect my childhood to the challenges I face as a father of an African American child,” Heard wrote in his book. “I have come to realize that I need to face the ghosts of the past to raise a son who can be ready for the future. The uncertainty and pain that were instilled in me fuel my anxiety and irrationality in ways that I pass on to my son as a father and mentor. … Although this book was written by a reluctant writer, future books will be authored by an emboldened writer. Eric Heard will be an author that my son will be proud of when he tells his own story to his family.”



Ultimately, Heard’s book provides a voice to African American experiences in parenthood and engaging stories for others to relate to. “Reflections of an Anxious African American Dad” also encourages African American parents to educate their children about their history so that they can better understand the context of suffering and grow through their parents’ experiences.



“We all have a story and we can learn something from everyone else’s,” a reader wrote in a five-star review of the book on Amazon. “I’m glad Eric decided to share his! What a treasure for his son and an inspiration to us all! Our past is so much of who we are and we must embrace and learn from it.”



About the author

Eric L. Heard holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering, a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana University, and a Master of Science in Operations Management degree from Kettering University. Heard currently resides in Bowling Green, Ky., with his wife, Sonya, of 16 years and his son, McKinley.



