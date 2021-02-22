Corizon Partner in Passaic County Earns NCCHC Reaccreditation With 100% Compliance

/EIN News/ -- PATERSON, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health announced today the Passaic County Jail in Paterson, New Jersey has again earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) by demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s Standards for Health Services in Jails. Accreditation recognizes the jail’s dedication to compliance with the most respected standards in correctional health care. The facility received this reaccreditation with 100% compliance.



The Passaic County Jail underwent a rigorous survey in October 2020. An experienced physician and other experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with standards on continuous quality improvement, safety, infection control, chronic care, personnel and training, medical and mental health care, health records, and legal issues. The Passaic County Jail was first accredited in 2014 and has maintained its commitment to meeting the requirements described in NCCHC’s standards for seven years. Hard work by both the Passaic County Jail leadership and Corizon Health’s team of professionals to maintain consistently high standards of care have assured the County that the jail medical program meets these high standards.

NCCHC has surveyed and accredited jails, prisons and juvenile detention and confinement facilities for 40 years. The NCCHC standards used in accreditation are developed with input from the nation’s experts in correctional health care.

"In achieving NCCHC accreditation, the Passaic County Jail has demonstrated its commitment to meeting constitutional requirements for health care delivery for incarcerated individuals,” said National Commission CEO Deborah Ross, C.C.H.P. “Accreditation is a voluntary process, and we commend the Passaic County Jail for successfully undertaking this challenge to provide quality health care and instill confidence in the community it serves.”

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health, based in Brentwood, TN, is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than forty years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.