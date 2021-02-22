WVDOH warning drivers of possible Monday morning closure on I-64 EB near Kenova

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways is urging motorists to use alternate routes or allow extra time for travel if traveling eastbound on I-64 between mile markers 1 and 6, at approximately 10:00 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Due to the recent ice storm, American Electric Power will be cutting trees off a transmission power line using a helicopter aerial saw. Due to the location, this may necessitate periods of closure for the interstate.

The closures, if they are needed, will be minimized as much as possible while maintaining public safety.​