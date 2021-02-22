Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,540 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH warning drivers of possible Monday morning closure on I-64 EB near Kenova

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways is urging motorists to use alternate routes or allow extra time for travel if traveling eastbound on I-64 between mile markers 1 and 6, at approximately 10:00 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Due to the recent ice storm, American Electric Power will be cutting trees off a transmission power line using a helicopter aerial saw. Due to the location, this may necessitate periods of closure for the interstate.

The closures, if they are needed, will be minimized as much as possible while maintaining public safety.​

You just read:

WVDOH warning drivers of possible Monday morning closure on I-64 EB near Kenova

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.