MaiaLearning Announces the Virtual Admissions Office

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 brought universities’ traditional ways of reaching prospective students to a standstill. Now MaiaLearning’s Virtual Admissions Office safely connects admissions reps with over a million subscriber students who are making critical college decisions. It creates a university presence inside MaiaLearning and also reaches students outside of the platform.

Universities use the Virtual Admissions Office to:
• Create virtual booths with videos, information, and virtual campus tours
• Define office hours when reps connect with interested high school students
• Present live and recorded webinars and podcasts

Universities establish an ongoing presence through virtual booths which students can visit any time. Reps can additionally schedule webinars in any time zones around any topics. They can set up keynote sessions, present experts to help students and parents understand their offerings, and use recorded videos and podcasts to build awareness and provide information without requiring staff time.

Universities can run up to 52 webinars of 500 people each per year with a standard subscription, and can upgrade to add more webinars. They can accept registrations from families for a year after a live event. Universities get attendee information immediately, and those using Slate have prospects created directly in their admissions systems.

MaiaLearning actively promotes upcoming sessions to the public and to its users, and universities can select up to two recorded webinars for preferred search listings.

MaiaLearning students see available sessions in their Events menu and select the live and recorded events they wish to sign up for. They meet university reps and begin to build relationships, and can send contact information to the reps with a click.

MaiaLearning CEO Satish Mirle says, “The Virtual Admissions Office gives universities a safe and powerful way to attract future students.”

MaiaLearning designed Virtual Admissions Office with input from several universities. Bocconi University, Dickinson College, IE University, and Northeastern University are the first subscribers, and the feature is now available for universities around the world.

  About MaiaLearning, Inc.
MaiaLearning, Inc., founded in 2008, provides students with an all-inclusive guide for their university and career paths, and helps counselors guide their efforts. The cloud-based MaiaLearning software supports interactive learning communities among more than a million students, counselors, and teachers worldwide. For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Philip Roybal at phil(at)maialearning(dot)com.

MaiaLearning, Inc., founded in 2008, provides students with an engaging, all-inclusive platform for college and career planning. Its current software, MaiaLearning 3.0, helps counselors offer more effective guidance with less effort, and keeps families informed. MaiaLearning supports interactive learning communities among students, educators, and families in 56 countries.

