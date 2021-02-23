Crypto Asset Rating, Inc. plans to Launch its Real Estate Tokenization Asset Platform (RETAP)!

Blockchain based Real Estate Asset Tokenization Tokenizing the the Real Estate Assets Transforming Real Estate Market by Tokenization

Crypto Asset Rating Inc opens new doors for real estate industry with Real Estate Tokenization Asset platform to provide vast opportunities for global investors

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Estate Tokenization Asset Platform (RETAP) with blockchain technology is about to revolutionize the real estate industry.Crypto Asset Rating, Inc. has opened new doors for the real estate industry with a platform that will provide vast opportunities for market investors.They have created a more efficient marketplace for real estate professionals. Agents, brokers, realtors, and property owners will be able to tokenize commercial or residential properties on the RETAP marketplace. It allows investors from across the globe to buy into the US real estate market through legally compliant blockchain-based digital securities."RETAP will achieve our vision to redefine real estate ownership and to convert illiquid real estate assets to liquid assets through digital securities," said Mr. Pramod Attarde, Chief Executive Officer, Crypto Asset Rating Inc.Our Real Estate Tokenization Asset PlatformBuying and selling real estate is among the most expensive and complicated. Their outdated use of paper documents makes real estate comparatively illiquid.Tokenization is the representation of ownership with virtual tokens. These tokens exist on a blockchain adapted to be compliant with securities regulations. Tokenization offers advantages that include liquidity, a global investment pool, reduced costs, standardized smart contracts, transparency, immutability, management simplification, increased security, and so much more.Property can be purchased or sold from anywhere in the world with RETAP. It gives asset issuers and investors the security and reassurance they need to move forward with the safe investment and ownership of tokenized assets. Global access, asset fractionalization, instant settlement, and peer-to-peer transactions all work together to facilitate the liquidity of real estate assets.Real Estate professionals have their own RETAP marketplace in which they can tokenize assets for their clients. They can create a Series LLC on the RETAP platform on Ethereum, possessing tokens and a unique address. The Series LLC will own each property with a smart contract. Tokens created by the Series LLC will be legally compliant digital securities under various regulations, such as Reg D, Reg S, or Reg A+. The tokens will be on the Mainnet and offer buyers a share of these estate projects' rental income.This blockchain-based organization has the potential to eradicate persistent issues in the commercial real estate sector. With the ever-increasing demand and awareness of the crypto market and decentralization of assets, Crypto Asset Rating, Inc. is changing the dynamics of the Real Estate Market through their RETAP marketplace.About Crypto Asset Rating, Inc.Founded in March 2018, Crypto Asset Rating, Inc. (the "CAR Inc") is a FinTech company making investments more affordable by leveraging tokenization technology to fractionalize ownership of Equities, Bonds, Shares, and commercial/residential real estate. Issuers and private investors have early liquidity options through the issuance and tradability of asset-backed digital securities on the Tokenization Asset Platform.Drawing on the team's extensive expertise in real estate, finance, legal, and technology, Crypto Asset Rating, Inc. provides leading-edge solutions for global capital markets. Crypto Business World (CBW) , the company's media platform, is a comprehensive source for all crypto market updates.Continually anticipating the FinTech world's prospects in the upcoming years, Crypto Asset Rating, Inc. has initiated plans to develop other FinTech products and services — like Crypto Index, Exchange rating, Sovereign rating, and ETF rating — to procure revenue potential.

Crypto Asset Rating, Inc. plans to Launch its Real Estate Tokenization Asset Platform (RETAP)!