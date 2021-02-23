Recall Masters Appoints Angela Ruthenberg as Vice President of Product Management & Data
Automotive Recall Solutions Innovator Adds Industry and Technology Leader to its Executive Team
This is a fast-moving industry, and we should be ever mindful of the personal relationships that carry us through challenging times, including our clients, partners, and all whom we work alongside,”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recall Masters, Inc., the leading provider of automotive recall news, data, training, and communications, today announced the appointment of Angela Ruthenberg as Vice President of Product Management & Data. In this position, Ruthenberg oversees all day-to-day product development operations, including technology and software development, data aggregation/compliance/integration, and product lifecycle management for all solutions in the company’s market offering. The appointment comes at a time when the recall solutions provider is growing fast and has become a top vendor in the automotive industry.
“We are excited to add Angela to our team. She prides herself as a leader who thinks outside-the-box, remaining committed to strong relationships with industry leaders, customers, and her fellow team members,” said Sean Reyes, Recall Masters CMO.
Ruthenberg has a successful track record of steering initiatives within SaaS (software as a service) and DaaS (data as a service) development environments. She is known for bringing products to life and boosting revenue for multiple companies within the automotive industry. Most recently she served as Vice President of Product Portfolio and a New Product (NPI) subject matter expert with Autodata Solutions, leveraging roadmap planning, go-to-market strategies, and continuous improvement for successful product launches. She started at Recall Masters as a consultant just prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and has now moved into a leadership role.
“I am proud to join the Recall Masters team on a more permanent basis and to lead the next evolution of our product offerings. The last year brought a great deal of chaos for the automotive industry. I witnessed firsthand the increase in demand for our recall solutions from a franchise dealership community desperately searching for partners that provide proven solutions, excellent service, market flexibility, and continued innovation. The experience brought our entire team closer and highlighted our commitment to the industry. We have a very solid market offering and I am tremendously excited to lead our team through the next chapter of innovation,” Ruthenberg stated.
Ruthenberg brings many years of hands-on experience in business case creation and financial modeling. This includes SWOT/competitive landscape analysis and portfolio management which will prove valuable at Recall Masters.
Commenting further on her appointment Ruthenberg said, “This is a fast-moving industry, and we should be ever mindful of the personal relationships that carry us through challenging times, including our clients, partners, and all whom we work alongside. Recall Masters has assembled an impressive staff. They work tirelessly day in and day out for both dealerships that depend on us to drive service revenue and vehicle owners who rely on us to safeguard them from dangerous recalls. I am proud of our team and the impact we’re having on vehicle safety.”
More than one in four vehicles on US roads and highways have an open recall, and with another year of record recalls for 2020, the recall crisis continues to grow. Recall Masters provides recall solutions directly, and through strategic partnerships, to more than 5,000 dealerships nationwide.
About Recall Masters:
Recall Masters is the leading provider of automotive recall data, technology, and communications, dedicated to helping automakers and their dealers expedite the repair of recalled vehicles and make the roadways safer for everyone. Greater recall awareness and proactive recall management help automakers protect their brand and build trusting relationships between automotive dealers and consumers alike. Recall Masters is a privately held company based in Laguna Hills, CA. To learn more about Recall Masters and comprehensive recall management, please call 888.651.4480, email info@recallmasters.com or visit www.recallmasters.com.
