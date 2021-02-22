ALLISON NAMED TO KEY COMMITTEES ON EDUCATION AND HEALTH

by: Rep. Allison, Steve

02/11/2021

(AUSTIN) — State Rep. Steve Allison of San Antonio will serve on two key Texas House committees over the next two years — the Committee on Public Education and the Committee on Public Health, House Speaker Dade Phelan announced Thursday.

The committees will consider legislation throughout the 140-day legislative session that began Jan. 12.

“I look forward to continuing to provide leadership on two of the issues that matter most to Bexar County families,” Rep. Allison said. “Having served on these committees before, I know the issues well and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working on them. Public education is state government’s most important responsibility, and it has always been a priority for our community. We must continue the good work that began in the 2019 legislative session and do the right thing for the students and teachers who have endured so much during this pandemic.”

Rep. Allison continued, “Given all that has happened over the last year, our work on health issues will be extremely important as well. I am especially grateful for the chance to work on access to health care and on continuing to improve the quality and availability of mental health services. Health care not only affects our daily lives and those of our families, but it is also one of the largest sectors of our economy in San Antonio.”

Rep. Allison is serving in his second term representing House District 121, which includes parts of north central and northeast San Antonio, as well as the cities of Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills, and Olmos Park. He also served on the Public Education and Public Health Committees during his first term.

“Representative Allison will continue to provide valuable leadership on two of the most important issues facing our state: education and health care,” Speaker Phelan said. “Representative Allison will continue to be an advocate for students, patients and taxpayers.”

Contact Info