PatchMaster Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Opening in Houston Suburbs

Jeff Wilkinson, owner of the new PatchMaster franchise location

Experienced professional Jeff Wilkinson brings drywall repair franchise to Katy and the surrounding Houston suburbs

KATY, TX, USA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Wilkinson, who spent the last decade in procurement and acquisitions for major companies like Chevron, is repurposing his managerial skills in a different industry. Now, he is turning his focus towards franchising by opening his very own drywall business.

PatchMaster, a fast-growing concept sweeping the nation, has just opened a new franchising location in the suburbs of Houston.

“I have a degree in Business Information Systems from Utah State, and I’ve certainly applied my business skillset—from owning and operating a blind and shutter company to working as a procurement manager at a cancer research hospital,” Wilkinson said. “Drywall repair is something every building needs eventually, and I look forward to helping my community with this niche service.”

PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don’t have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.

PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.

Currently, PatchMaster has more than 50 franchises signed in 94 territories with 29 franchises opened and operating. The franchise has opportunities for growth across Canada and the United States. The PatchMaster franchise system encourages military veterans to join its franchise, offering a 15 percent discount off the initial franchise fee to qualified applicants.



“We can’t wait to watch Jeff’s franchise grow,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “He’s very knowledgeable and organized with doing business, and that will most definitely play to his advantage in helping those that seek our services. We’re happy he’s joining our team!”

Wilkinson plans to join several local business organizations in the area to better his local business versatility and to help the community with those connections. In his freetime, he enjoys fishing, skiing, snowboarding, and spending time with his family.

PatchMaster Katy and the Surrounding Areas will cover Katy, Sugarland, Richmond, part of Cyprus, as well as some of the neighboring towns.

The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which consists of a population up to 250,000, is $19,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey.

PatchMaster is a low-cost franchise with a quick ramp up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.

For more information on this growing home services franchise, visit Patchmaster.com.

About PatchMaster

Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster already has more than 50 franchises signed in 94 territories with 29 franchises opened and operating. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.

Visit http://patchmaster.com or call 1-844-PATCHMASTER to learn more.