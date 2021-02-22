SURVEY RESULTS: Importing Prescription Drugs Saves Americans an Average $2.7k/Yr
High Drug Prices Remain A Top Public Policy Priority; 99 Percent Recommend RxImportation
Patient accounts in this survey prove that Americans are finding critically needed savings on drugs, despite rising U.S. prices, by ordering prescription medications from online Canadian pharmacies.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In survey results released today by the Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation (CPPI) Americans reported saving an average of $228 per month or $2,736 a year on imported prescription drugs from certified online Canadian pharmacies compared to costs in the U.S.
— Jack Pfeiffer, CPPI Executive Director
Over 2.3 million Americans import prescription medications from abroad, where prices are more affordable. Unfortunately, nearly a quarter of American adults report having missed their medications, citing cost as the leading reason. Missed medication is a leading cause of rising medical costs, medical complications, and even death. More Americans could find immediate benefits from purchasing their medications from certified international online pharmacies.
“Patient accounts reported in this survey prove that Americans are finding critically needed savings on drugs, despite rising U.S. prices, by ordering prescription medications from safe online Canadian pharmacies. All Americans deserve access to affordable prescription medications. While politicians debate elusive legislation to curb drug prices, the savings reported in this survey isn’t hypothetical and is available to Americans right now,” said Jack Pfeiffer, executive director of the Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation.
Key Findings
* Americans reported saving an average of $228 per month ($2,736 a year) by importing prescription drugs from certified online Canadian pharmacies, compared to U.S. costs.
* Over 93% of respondents cite the high cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. as the primary reason for ordering from licensed online Canadian pharmacies.
* Over 95% of respondents say that addressing the high cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. is important to the way they vote. 85% say it is very or extremely important to their voting behavior.
* 99% of respondents would recommend importation to their friends and family members.
* 2020 saw an increase in the percentage of Americans who reported ordering prescription drugs from online Canadian pharmacies for their first time, 13.3% up from 8.1% in 2019. Over 50% report ordering from online Canadian pharmacies for four years or more.
Savings
While the average reported savings is $228 per month, more than 57% of survey respondents reported saving $100 or more a month by ordering their prescriptions from online Canadian pharmacies. Thirty-four percent reported saving over $200 a month. For the 19% of respondents who reported saving over $300 a month, the average monthly savings is $755, up from $648 in 2019. Price comparisons regularly show that online Canadian pharmacies offer Americans savings of 50-90% on brand name prescription medications compared to leading U.S. pharmacies, GoodRx and AmazonPharmacy.
Craig Barnes of Oregon has been ordering prescription drugs from Canada for approximately 2 years. “I have a heart condition that requires Corlanor to regulate my heart rate. If I had to buy the Corlanor in the U.S., I would have to stop treatment or split doses,” says Barnes. The U.S. list price of 60 tabs of Corlanor (30 days supply) is approximately $500.00. On GoodRx the price is about $460.00. Even with insurance, Barnes out of pocket monthly cost in the U.S. would be about $236.00. Barnes saves $2,328 a year, getting the medication he needs for only $42.00 a month from an online Canadian pharmacy. Additional Testimonies
How to Find a Safe Pharmacy
The Coronavirus pandemic has underscored the importance of having access to safe, reliable and affordable medications. The importance increases for people with multiple underlying conditions, as the 50% of survey respondents who report taking four or more medications can attest.
* 62% of surveyed Americans who import their prescriptions report being referred by a trusted medical professional, friend or family member.
* 80% of survey respondents know how to identify “rogue” pharmacies and are savvy in their search to find an online pharmacy they can trust.
* 99% would recommend it to their family and friends.
CPPI recommends searching only certified websites for prescription drugs from licensed Canadian pharmacies.
Survey Methodology:
CPPI conducted this online survey between September 25, 2020, and December 22, 2020. Based on the universe of followers of CPPI, this sample of 1,320 responses represents statistically significant findings with a standard sampling error of plus or minus 5%.
About the Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation
https://personalimportation.org
The Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation (CPPI) is a national nonprofit patient advocacy organization that fights for Americans’ access to safe, affordable prescription medications from Canada for personal use. Tens of millions of Americans – especially the elderly and others on fixed incomes – struggle to pay the extremely high price of prescription medications in the U.S. We are here to be their voice.
Thousands of Americans use licensed Canadian pharmacies annually, to purchase their daily prescription medications at an affordable price. We believe that all Americans have a right to affordable medications. It is time to change the current U.S. policy on this issue to provide immediate access to life-saving medications, taken daily for chronic health conditions, at affordable prices.
Jack Pfeiffer
Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation
+1 202-641-8574
jack.pfeiffer@personalimportation.org