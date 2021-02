Matthew Mitcham on being the first openly gay male to win individual Olympic gold

Warning: This article includes references to drug addiction, suicide and mental health issues.

“Winning Olympic gold is the most extreme natural high you can ever experience,” says Matthew Mitcham, who then pauses, laughs and adds: “That’s why I became a drug addict!”

This light-hearted reaction may seem at odds with such a serious subject matter, but Australian former diver Mitcham is now a happily married man,…