Roundabout and center turn lane project on M-37 in Blair Township starts March 1

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Grand Traverse

HIGHWAY: M-37

CLOSEST CITY : Traverse City

START DATE: Monday, March 1, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest nearly $9 million to rebuild 6 miles of M-37 from south of US-31 to M-113 in Blair Township, Grand Traverse County. This project includes extending the center left-turn lane on M-37 from Vance Road south through Blair Townhall Road, and new roundabouts at the intersections with Vance and Blair Townhall roads.

The project will begin initially with tree removal along the route. Road work is scheduled to begin April 1.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require use of temporary lanes with traffic shifts, as well as lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Center left-turn lanes have been shown to be effective in allowing a safe area for turning vehicles to await a safe gap in traffic to complete a left-hand turn, while allowing through-traffic to proceed. Roundabouts help prevent severe crashes that often result in injuries or fatalities, while allowing better traffic flow than with a traffic signal.

More information about roundabouts is available at www.Michigan.gov/Roundabout.