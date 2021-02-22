Rebuilding Michigan project on US-31 in Benzie County to start March 1

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Benzie

HIGHWAY: US-31

CLOSEST CITY : Honor

START DATE: Monday, March 1, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest nearly $5.2 million to rebuild 7.3 miles of US-31 from the west intersection with Goose Lake Road to Reynolds Road east of Honor in Benzie County. The project includes new curb and gutter, and is funded through the Rebuilding Michigan program.

The project will begin initially with tree removal along the route. Road work is scheduled to begin May 10.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Tree removal work will require shoulder closures. When road work begins in May, there will be daytime lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new guardrail, pavement markings, and centerline and shoulder rumble strips.

REBUILDING MICHIGAN: The Rebuilding Michigan program objective is to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure. In addition, this strategy allows MDOT to address key corridors and rebuild major segments of highly travelled interstates, such as I-69, I-75, and I-94, as well as several other busy freeways.