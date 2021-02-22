Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT™ Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT™ Taste Explorer Bundle Added to Online Store

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that more than CAD $100,000 worth of TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol has been ordered this weekend, following the launch of the Company’s online storefront on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Based on early-stage performance, the Company continues its promotional efforts to attract smokers aged 21+ to the TAAT™ online store, including a campaign of targeted integrated banners in online content (commonly known as “native advertisements”) as well as a digital out-of-home campaign on thousands of Ohio gasoline pump displays.



To offer smokers aged 21+ who are trying TAAT™ for the first time the option to sample individual packs of TAAT™ without the need to purchase a full carton, the Company has added a Taste Explorer Bundle to its online store. This bundle consists of one 20-stick pack of each of the three TAAT™ varieties; Original, Smooth, and Menthol. The Company’s TryTAAT promotion remains active, in which smokers aged 21+ in eligible1 states can request a complimentary sample pack of the TAAT™ variety of their choice. This promotion as well as its terms and conditions can be accessed at the following link: http://trytaat.com/free-pack/

To view Picture 1 accompanying this release please visit:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7cc835c-cf7b-48d3-85df-65d179de51bc

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

With TAAT™ products currently sold in 126 retail points of sale across the state of Ohio, the TAAT™ online store is a complementary sales channel, availing the product to the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States. Starting this week, a nationwide consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) sales agency that directly services more than 100,000 convenience stores will begin initiatives to place TAAT™ in additional points of sale across the country, which could cultivate greater awareness of the TAAT™ brand among smokers aged 21+ and potentially increase in-store and online sales.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “To sell more than CAD $100,000 worth of a relatively new product in such a short period is absolutely exceptional. Countless smokers aged 21+ in the United States have been eagerly awaiting the launch of our online store on Wednesday, which I believe has contributed significantly to our product sales this past week. Our iterative rollout of TAAT™ in the United States has been very strategically planned to test the initial reactions of smokers aged 21+ when introduced to the concept of a nicotine-free and tobacco-free smoking experience, while also gauging reception of the product after it is sampled for the first time. Over the past two months, we have had the opportunity to gather quite a bit of feedback about TAAT™ from smokers aged 21+ as well as retailers and wholesalers of tobacco. I believe those insights have proven useful, as they played a role in creating our strategies for launching the TAAT™ online store on Wednesday, which has been a remarkable success so far. Likewise, those insights could be useful to our CPG sales agency who will begin campaigns this week to commercialize the product across their network of over 100,000 convenience stores that they directly service. We are confident that the collective outcomes of these initiatives could enable TAAT™ to enlarge its market share in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry over the course of Q1 2021 and beyond.”

Footnotes and Sources

1 - Because the legal status of TAAT™ can vary between jurisdictions, the Company can only accept and fulfil orders and sample requests for TAAT™ made online with shipping addresses in jurisdictions that have been approved by the Company's legal counsel.

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

