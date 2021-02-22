/EIN News/ -- Montrouge, France, February 22, 2021

DBV Technologies Announces Appointment of Michele F. Robertson as Chief Legal Officer

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Michele F. Robertson as its Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately. An experienced attorney, Michele will act as the lead corporate counsel for DBV, reporting directly to Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, and serving as a member of the Executive Committee.

“Michele brings deep experience demonstrated across a wide array of legal and corporate matters in the biopharma sector, which will be essential to our scientific development, regulatory efforts, corporate governance, and future potential commercialization,” said Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, DBV Technologies. “She will help us navigate the complexities of our interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and help advance our strategic goals.”

Michele will be responsible for legal, compliance, and intellectual property activities. She will provide the senior executive team with legal and regulatory guidance to support the pursuit of DBV’s key objectives. Michele brings more than 15 years of experience in legal and strategic business development in the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. She most recently served as a member of the Executive Leadership Team at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, where she served as the General Counsel, Commercial Operations and Chief Compliance Officer.

“This is an important time for DBV. The company has clarity on a path forward from the FDA and can now work to advance DBV’s mission to potentially bring Viaskin™ Peanut to the patient population in need of this important treatment,” said Michele. “I’m enthusiastic to be joining this dedicated leadership team and eager to get started on this critical next phase.”

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding planned regulatory interactions and the Company’s remediation plans for Viaskin™ Peanut. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, the Company’s products have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the timing of any action by any regulatory agency cannot be guaranteed. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and future filings and reports by the Company. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Investor Relations Contact

Anne Pollak

+ 1 (857) 529-2363

anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

+1 (646) 842-2393

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment