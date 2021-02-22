Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,413 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Waives Certain Regulations To Allow Trucks From Alcohol Industry To Deliver Grocery Supplies

February 20, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today waived regulations to enable trucks from the alcohol industry to deliver non-alcoholic grocery supplies, including bottled water and other necessities, to grocery stores. These waivers will help expedite the delivery and replenishment of products in grocery stores across the state.

"These waivers will provide more trucks, drivers, and logistical support to retailers who are working to replenish their stock in the aftermath of the winter storm," said Governor Abbott. "We are taking action to ensure Texans continue to have access to food as our state recovers." 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Waives Certain Regulations To Allow Trucks From Alcohol Industry To Deliver Grocery Supplies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.