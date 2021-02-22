Governor Abbott Waives Certain Regulations To Allow Trucks From Alcohol Industry To Deliver Grocery Supplies

February 20, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today waived regulations to enable trucks from the alcohol industry to deliver non-alcoholic grocery supplies, including bottled water and other necessities, to grocery stores. These waivers will help expedite the delivery and replenishment of products in grocery stores across the state.

"These waivers will provide more trucks, drivers, and logistical support to retailers who are working to replenish their stock in the aftermath of the winter storm," said Governor Abbott. "We are taking action to ensure Texans continue to have access to food as our state recovers."