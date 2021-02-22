GoodFirms Announces List of Best Business Intelligence (BI) Software for Varied Industries - 2021
GoodFirms has indexed Business Intelligence, Statistical Analysis, & Data Analysis Software based on several research parameters.
Business Intelligence software provides a better understanding of an organization's strengths and weaknesses.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currently, Business Intelligence helps the various industries transform the way of working by decoding vast sets of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data. The extracted data helps in monitoring and observing the data trends. Hence generate marketing ideas, improve efficiency within the organization and make more data-driven decisions.
— GoodFirms Research
For the same reason, businesses are demanding BI tools to enhance the bottom line, analyze and manage data related to the business operations. Therefore, GoodFirms has revealed the list of Top Business Intelligence (BI) Software with authentic ratings and reviews.
List of Best BI Tools at GoodFirms:
datapine
Carv
Grow.com
Slemma
SEMrush
Tableau
Power BI
Zoho Analytics
Bitrix24
Dynamic 365
Today, businesses are growing increasingly digital and can analyze each aspect of operations with the help of BI tools. It includes marketing to human resources analytics, driving change, eliminating inefficiencies, and much more. Here at GoodFirms, the businesses can also select the Best Statistical Analysis Software. It is recognized to help companies to make decisions based on accurate predictions.
List of Best Statistical Tools at GoodFirms:
IBM SPSS
XLSTAT
JMP
Stata
Minitab
SigmaPlot
NCSS
EViews
JASP
Stratus
GoodFirms is an outstanding B2B, which is a globally recognized research, ratings, and reviews platform. It aims to assist the service seekers in getting in touch with the most excellent companies from diverse industries. The analyst team conducts a strict assessment following numerous methodologies. It has three main crucial factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.
These parameters are segregated into several categories to determine each company such as verifying the complete background, the past and present portfolio, years of experience in the specialized area, online presence, and client reviews.
Considering the overall research process, GoodFirms provides a set of scores to every agency and indexes them among top development companies, best software, and other organizations from varied fields. Recently, GoodFirms has revealed the evaluated list of Best Data Analysis Software known to help organizations gather and analyze data in search of valuable business information and insights to improve the products and services.
List of Best Analysis Tool at GoodFirms:
Keen
Zoho Analytics
Qlik Sense
DQLabs
RapidMiner Studio
GoodData
SAS
KNIME Analytics Platform
KNOWAGE
Grafana
Moreover, GoodFirms supports the service providers by asking them to participate in the research process and show the successful work done by them. Hence, grab an opportunity to get listed in the catalog top companies as per the expertise area. The position secured by agencies at GoodFirms will enhance productivity, increase sales, and expand the business globally.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C.-based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient business intelligence software that delivers results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new-age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
