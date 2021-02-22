Drone Package Delivery Market To Grow At A Rate Of 45% Through 2025

Drone Package Delivery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The global drone package delivery market is expected to grow from $0.68 billion in 2020 to $0.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.5%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demands of contactless delivery during COVID-19 and social distancing. The delivery drones market is expected to reach $4.40 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 45.1%. The increasing demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19 is expected to propel the growth of the drone package delivery market in the coming years. During the COVID-19 period, contactless distribution increased and drones played a crucial role in ensuring the companies and clients communicate as little as needed.

The drone package delivery market consists of sales of drone package delivery services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that deliver packages through drones. Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages. Delivery drones are functioned independently or remotely, with controllers theoretically monitoring several drones at one time. The drone package delivery market covered in TBRC’s report is segmented by drone type into fixed wing, rotor drone, hybrid drones; by range into short <25 kilometers, long >25 kilometers; by package size into < 2 kilograms, 2 – 5 kilograms, > 5 kilograms; by application into e-commerce, quick service restaurant, convenience stores, healthcare, others.

The major players covered in the global drone delivery market are Amazon.com Inc., United Parcel Service of America Inc, Zipline, FedEx, DHL International GmbH, Boeing, Matternet Inc, Flirtey, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flytrex, Cheetah Logistics Technology, Wing Aviation LLC, Airbus S.A.S., Skycart Inc., DroneScan, Edronic, Altitude Angel, Fli Drone, BIZZBY.

