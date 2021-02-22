Recruiting for Good Announces Women's Day Weekend Invite Only Foodie Parties
Recruiting for Good is rewarding women who participate in creative drawing contests with invites to exclusive Chocolate and Sushi Parties in Santa Monica.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I love to inspire creative expression and reward exclusive foodie parties in Santa Monica."
Girls and women participate in creative drawing RBG contest; and most inspired entries win invites to VIP Women Only Parties to Celebrate Women's Day Weekend. Recruiting for Good is rewarding two parties; 'Mom Daughter Happy Chocolate Hour' and 'Women Happy Sushi Hour.'
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties.
Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US' (celebrations, people, and values). The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Kickass Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day. To Learn More Visit www.PositiveAmericana.com
