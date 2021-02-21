Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A 7-year-old boy went again right into a burning residence to save lots of his child sister

It was a typical night at the Davidson household in New Tazewell, Tennessee, on December 8. Chris and Nicole Davidson fed their three children dinner, tucked them into bed and were asleep by 8:30 p.m.

Hours later, Nicole Davidson woke up to the smell of smoke. Within minutes, the family’s home was up in flames — and 22-month-old Erin Davidson was trapped in her room.

While the couple was able to grab their 2-year-old son Elijah and Eli, who has been fostered by the family for nearly a year,…

