A homeless man rescued all of the animals at a shelter after it caught on fireplace

Keith Walker, 53, rushed into the W-Underdogs shelter on December 18 after a fire engulfed its kitchen.

“I was nervous as hell, I’m not going to lie. I was really scared to go in there with all that smoke. But God put me there to save those animals,” Walker told CNN. “If you love a dog, you can love anyone in the world. My dog is my best friend,…