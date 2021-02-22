Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 88 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,374 in the last 365 days.

Divya Kakran: ‘I turned well-known for wrestling boys’

Divya Kakran was sent to the wrestling pit in her neighbourhood as a punishment for skipping school.

But to her parents’ surprise, she took to the sport and drew attention for her strength and quick reflexes.

Soon, she was beating boys – a feat that made her quite famous at local bouts in India.

She says her decision to pursue wrestling didn’t go down well with her conservative relatives or community.

But her family always supported her – she says she wants to make them proud by making a name…

You just read:

Divya Kakran: ‘I turned well-known for wrestling boys’

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.