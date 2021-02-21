International Digital Fashion Week Fall/ Winter 2021, on FNL Network, will premiere February 25th, 2021 at 08:00 EST.

IDFW is the only international digital fashion week that showcases fashion designers from all over the globe and that airs on FNL Network for FREE

/EIN News/ -- New York City, NY , Feb. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDFW is the first and only international digital fashion week that showcases fashion designers from all over the globe and that airs exclusively on FNL Network for FREE. Just click here to install FNL Network for free. As the first and only TV network to create a digitally broadcasted global Fashion Week, IDFW is the biggest fashion week ever showcased to date and is accessible everywhere around the world on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Android devices, all iOS devices and even your Mac computer from your app store all for FREE.

This season, IDFW will feature the winners of the International Digital Fashion Week Competition. This new competition feature has awarded four aspiring designers with the coveted spots on the International Digital Fashion Week platform.

Being the first and only TV network to create a digitally broadcasted global Fashion Week, FNL Network is thrilled with the success of the first season having over 77 million media impressions. IDFW is a revolutionary movement that has taken Fashion Week by storm. This non-traditional broadcasted format has created a unique opportunity for the audience to experience fashion week in a more interactive way.

“We are over-the-moon excited about what’s in store for this new season”, says CEO of FNL Network and founder of International Digital Fashion Week, Rocco Leo Gaglioti. “We are anxiously waiting for everyone to see the incredible line-up of designers - this season is unlike anything we’ve showcased before.”

IDFW Fall/ Winter 2021 will feature a range of designers such as:

SAJAS, Amato Couture, Custo Barcelona, Patrick Cupid, Iceberg, Iris Van Herpen, Ermenegildo Zegna, Tadashi Shoj, Aganovich Couture, Les Hommes, Aida Lorena, Aldrie, Alexis Mabille, Alphonse Maitrepierre, Aniye By, Thalassa Beachwear, Aspara, Men Folder, Black Velvet, Chaotic, Charles & Ron, Charlotte Barjou, Children of the Discordance, Christophe Guillarme, Christophe Josse, Cizgi, Custo Barcelona, Dair, Dave Ocampo, David Catalan, Dayana Leon, Xzood, Interim Clothing, Dima Leu, Rumah Rakuji, Dor Fellous, Edric Ong, Edwin Uy, Olanye, Eleventy, Sassy Scraps, Bride Kollection, Chantique Brunei, Fatim-Kake Sylla -Siranis Fashion, Fion Poon, Gall,Zooonek,George the Jeweler, Gnana, Gracie Nutsclub, SYOU, Han Kjobenhavn, Anemone, Hayden Ng, Hesandra, Indira & Isidro, Jasmine Beane, Jessica Reyes, JIEDA, Joannalsm, Binary, Erjohn Dela Serna, Julien Fournie Haute Couture, Justin Haynes of JUS10H, KB-Hong, Kathleen MacArthur- Quality Control, Kentaro, Kidill, Lenny Agustin, Lila Nikole, Lin Hui, Lisa Fitria, Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Maria Elena Couture, Melor, Michael Cinco, Miguel Vieira, Min Thu Ryein, Nana Lola Couture, Monisha Jeraldin, Posh Me'ke, Mr. Triple X, Natacha Van, Nathalia Gaviria, Neera Alatas,Phoeline Hats, Oteyza, Pat Santos, Jolipoli, The Parrot, Pitnapat Yotinratanachai, Guven, Pui, Pungu Borneo, Rahul Mishra, Sankuanz, Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Slava Zaitsev, Smalto, Tanoti, Taragalte Stockholm, The Insane Studio, Elxie, Tony Ward, Urban, Vaderetro, Vaishali S, Victoria Andreyanova, Lastcost, Woolrich, WYNKA, Gu A Xin, Yanina Couture, Sheker Akin Design, Zin Myat Myat Win, Juana Martin, Mihara Yasuhiro, Javhari, Aliya Kalieva, Yestaev Alibek, Nurbek Kadyrkulov, Oksana Ponomareva, Gold Silk, Nardas, TSIANA, MaxMara, SportMax, Lesia Semi, Elie Saab, DSquared2, Valentin Yudashkin,

International Digital Fashion Week is accessible everywhere around the world, from the comfort of your couch to your daily commute, for free only on FNL Network.

FNL Network is the #1 global fashion lifestyle channel for all things on the cutting edge of fashion and entertainment. Fashion News Lifestyle Network, founded in 2016, showcases a diverse range of entertainment to millions of viewers around the world. The network blends a seamless combination of fashion, film, travel, beauty, health, and reality TV to create an incomparable viewer experience. The founder and CEO, Rocco Leo Gaglioti created this diverse platform in order to show users a new perspective on the world of fashion.

Just look up FNL Network in your app store or channel store on your Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Android devices, all iOS devices and even your Mac Computer from your app store or click to download the FNL Network for free: https://beacons.page/fnl.network

