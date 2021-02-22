George Bickerstaff re-elected Chairperson of the International Vaccine Institute’s Board of Trustees
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) announced today that its Board of Trustees (BOT) re-elected Mr. George Bickerstaff as Chairperson of the BOT. His second three-year term will begin this May.
Mr. Bickerstaff has served on the IVI Board since 2009 and was first elected Chairperson in 2018. He brings to IVI over 35 years of leadership experience across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and finance with a particular passion for health and child protection, serving on the boards of multiple public, private and global organizations including Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the International Centre for Missing Children; and Global Oncology. He is currently Managing Director of M.M. Dillon & Co., a private investment bank of which he is the co-founder.
“It is a great honor and privilege to continue as Chairperson of IVI’s Board of Trustees for a second term. With emerging infectious diseases posing an increasingly greater threat to global health, I look forward to working closely with our teams, partners, and supporters to make available safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for the people who need them most,” said Mr. George Bickerstaff, Chairperson of IVI’s BOT.
“I am very pleased that the IVI Board has re-elected George Bickerstaff as Board Chairperson,” said Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI. “During his first term, IVI transitioned to Phase 3 clinical trials of a new typhoid conjugate vaccine, launched new vaccine programs for diseases such as MERS, Group A Strep, Schistosomiasis, Chikungunya, and COVID-19 among others, and welcomed Finland to IVI as a new member state and funder. With Mr. Bickerstaff’s guidance, IVI is set up for another impactful three years.”
###
About the International Vaccine Institute (IVI)
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, IVI was the first international organization hosted by Korea. IVI has 36 signatory countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders.
Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world’s most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, chikungunya, group A strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int
Aerie Em
Mr. Bickerstaff has served on the IVI Board since 2009 and was first elected Chairperson in 2018. He brings to IVI over 35 years of leadership experience across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and finance with a particular passion for health and child protection, serving on the boards of multiple public, private and global organizations including Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the International Centre for Missing Children; and Global Oncology. He is currently Managing Director of M.M. Dillon & Co., a private investment bank of which he is the co-founder.
“It is a great honor and privilege to continue as Chairperson of IVI’s Board of Trustees for a second term. With emerging infectious diseases posing an increasingly greater threat to global health, I look forward to working closely with our teams, partners, and supporters to make available safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for the people who need them most,” said Mr. George Bickerstaff, Chairperson of IVI’s BOT.
“I am very pleased that the IVI Board has re-elected George Bickerstaff as Board Chairperson,” said Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI. “During his first term, IVI transitioned to Phase 3 clinical trials of a new typhoid conjugate vaccine, launched new vaccine programs for diseases such as MERS, Group A Strep, Schistosomiasis, Chikungunya, and COVID-19 among others, and welcomed Finland to IVI as a new member state and funder. With Mr. Bickerstaff’s guidance, IVI is set up for another impactful three years.”
###
About the International Vaccine Institute (IVI)
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, IVI was the first international organization hosted by Korea. IVI has 36 signatory countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders.
Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world’s most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, chikungunya, group A strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int
Aerie Em
International Vaccine Institute
aerie.em@ivi.int
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn