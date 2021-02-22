Cowgirl Shaman Terri Jay to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MINDEN, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terri Jay is the Cowgirl Shaman, an intuitive dedicated to healing for people and pets.

“I'm a definitely a cowgirl, a buckarette, but I’m also a shaman, a healer who also can connect with the ethers,” says Terri. “So it’s that combination of being down to earth and working with energy, being grounded but open.”

As an intuitive life coach and energy Healer, Terri can receive messages from your guides, angels and even your Higher Self to help you with your life’s questions. For over 30 years, Terri has helped thousands of people with their financial, relationship and health issues.

“A life coach empowers people so that they can manifest the life that they want to have, so I learned early on to have no stake in the outcome of a session and no judgment on the information coming through,” says Terri. “My first step is to give them unconditional love. It's the most powerful energy in the universe and it gives us the highest vibrational connection. When they start talking about an animal or themselves or a deceased loved one, I can instantly make that connection with just a few pieces of information.”

Terri Jay believes that we are all born with these intuitive abilities that allow us to pick up on higher vibrations.

“I don't think of them as gifts. I think they are abilities,” says Terri. “I think we're all born with the potential to develop them.”

While all animals are telepathic, says Terri, she enjoys a special relationship with horses. She’s been riding since she was nine and showed professionally until she found her niche: horseback therapy for disabled children.

“Horses are just amazing,” says Terri. “They're not designed by nature to be ridden, but they have such a desire to please and be in partnership with you. The information that I’m able to discern through them is life-changing for the positive, and I feel so humbled and blessed that I get to do this work.”

As for the future, Terri is working hard on her next book and pitching her TV show, Cowgirl Shaman.

