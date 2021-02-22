NHPCO Message of Remembrance Upon 500,000 COVID-19 Deaths in the U.S.

National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization

Hospice and Palliative Care Programs are Lighthouses of Hope and Support for the Grieving.

500,000 people have died of COVID-19, now our nation’s leading cause of death. NHPCO and its interdisciplinary team of members grieve alongside our nation & world and recommit ourselves to our Vision” — Edo Banach

ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, February 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, it is with a heavy heart that we at the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization ( NHPCO ) acknowledged that there have now been in the United States alone, 500,000 COVID-19 related deaths. For each COVID-19 related death, there are an average of nine people grieving. Thus, today, we remember those who have died from this isolating disease and hold space for the 4,500,000 friends and family who are grieving.Watch our remembrance video on YouTube.The magnitude of the impact is staggering. When we hear those numbers spoken aloud and consider their meaning in our own lives and within our community, we recognize in particular that there have been many people in communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19, including children, low-income families and persons from racial and ethnic minority groups. Our country is grieving as a part of this.We invite you to spend a moment of silent reflection. In the silence, know that we come alongside one another and bring to the forefront of our hearts and minds those who have died. We, as the hospice and palliative care provider community, remember them and come alongside one another in spirit to support those who are grieving. We see and are here for you.Our hospice and palliative care programs are lighthouses of hope and support for those who are grieving. For decades, it has been our privilege to come alongside those who are grieving to help them to navigate that journey. Whether their loss was from someone who died on a hospice service or not, hospices offer information, grief counseling, and grief support groups to anyone who is interested.From the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, we wish to say thank you to health care workers, as well as hospice and palliative care programs for their tireless efforts and caring for COVID-19 patients and their families, as well as their care of the dying and bereaved.For more information, or to find a helpful connection about grief resources, contact a local hospice in your area, or visit www.nhpco.org . In the wake of this great loss, we remember our family and friends who have died. We see you and are with you in grief, and we are here for one another.“500,000 people have died of COVID-19– now our nation’s leading cause of death. NHPCO and its interdisciplinary team of members grieve alongside our nation and world, and recommit ourselves to our Vision – ‘A world where individuals and families facing serious illness, death, and grief will experience the best that humankind can offer.'’ – NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach.-###-About NHPCOAs the leading organization representing integrated, person-centered healthcare, NHPCO gives ongoing inspiration, practical guidance, and legislative representation to hospice and palliative care providers so they can enrich experiences for patients and ease caregiving responsibilities and emotional stress for families.

NHPCO Statement of Remembrance for the Nation;s 500,000 COVID Deaths