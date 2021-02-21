You Are Living A Good Story, What If you Could Be Living A Better One?
Today, ScaleX announced the sponsorship of the inaugural Living A Better Story Retreat
Let me ask you a question. What if things could be better? Would you want that? What if I told you that Living a Better story came by changing the way you do things?”HUNTSVILLE, UTAH, USA, February 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You Are Living A Good Story, What If you Could Be Living A Better One?
— Eric Dunavant, CEO, Paradiem
This is the question that entrepreneurs and executives should be asking themselves in 2021.
In 2020, during the pandemic, a team of business leaders and entrepreneurs gathered at a fire pit in Colorado. At the firepit we discussed business, life during a panedemi, and the challenges of being an entrepreneur and executive in this century. In 2021, these same entrepreneurs will deliver the Living A Better Story Executive Retreat in Huntsville, Utah (25 minutes from Powder Mountain).
Eric Dunavant, CEO of Paradiem, and one of the hosts shared in a recent video, "Most people use “good” as a story to keep from having to talk about what’s really going on in their lives. I don’t know how it is for you, but most people I meet are stressed. They’re worried about something. Could be at the office, could be at home, could simply be just a sense of loneliness."
"Let me ask you a question. What if things could be better? Would you want that? What if I told you that Living a Better story came by changing the way you do things?"
According to Chad Burmeister, CEO of ScaleX.ai, "Until 2019, I thought I was doing the best I could in the game of life--because I was. I didn't know what I didn't know. When I attended an event just like the Living A Better Story Executive Retreat, I realized that I was telling myself a story about my childhood, and it was limiting my view of the world. By going inside and slowing things down, I was able to completely unlock new levels in my life. And by having faith that my God given skills were aligned with what I'm meant to be doing - life became more frictionless."
Learn more about the Living A Better Story Event here. Join Robert White, Arjun Sen, Eric Dunavant, Deb Brown Maher, and a small group of entrepreneurs and executives who want to Live A Better Story.
Chad Burmeister
ScaleX, Inc.
+1 800-933-0886
email us here
Eric Dunavant talks about the inaugural event