ERDI Names Dr. Jennifer Ferrari as New CEO in Reorganization
The Education Research & Development Institute announces Dr. Jennifer Ferrari as its new CEO. Dr. Joseph Wise, current CEO, will transition to Board Chairman.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Education Research and Development Institute (ERDI) is proud to announce Dr. Jennifer Ferrari as its new, and first-ever female CEO. In this exciting reorganization, Dr. Joseph Wise, ERDI CEO since 2017, will continue to actively serve the organization as board chairman, and David Sundstrom, current board chairman, will assume the role of board vice-chairman. “Over the past 24 months, the critical work of ERDI has shifted and modernized under Dr. Ferrari’s leadership. She has a deep understanding of ERDI’s mission and a demonstrated ability to pivot and lead in this new education paradigm. I look forward to working closely with Jennifer to continue to meet the quickly evolving needs of the ERDI community,” said Dr. Joseph Wise.
With 25 years of education and district leadership experience, Ferrari joined ERDI in 2019 as its first operating president after having served as both senior adviser and education leader in the organization. Since joining the ERDI team, Dr. Ferrari aligned the work of ERDI to more intentionally address the top problems of practice facing districts and schools across the US. This alignment has strengthened the work of solution providers in their product and service development. Additionally, in response to the pandemic, Jennifer and her team successfully broadened the institute to include virtual R&D opportunities. “I am honored and eager to serve ERDI in this new capacity, particularly during this challenging, yet exciting time of change, and with the field’s renewed commitment to ensuring the highest-quality learning opportunities for all. These last two years, I have been inspired by the leadership and mentorship of Dr. Joseph Wise and Mr. David Sundstrom, and I look forward to continuing this important work alongside them,” said Dr. Ferrari.
For over 35 years, ERDI has convened top education thought leaders to collaboratively inform and shape the products and services, which support PK-12 education. “I have deep respect and admiration for the education leaders and solution providers who generously share their time and energy to contribute to the continuous improvement of public education,” said Mr. David Sundstrom. The ERDI community tackles topics such as equity and access, effective instruction, social-emotional learning, school safety and security, family and community engagement, broadening the definition of student success, and the effective use of technology and data.
For additional information, please visit www.erdius.org
Jaime Barraza
Education Research and Development Institute (ERDI)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn