How NYU Wagner alum is empowering Indian blue-collar workers
Amid the pandemic, Prasoon saw the death of 15 workers because of miscommunication and mismanagement as no worker database or digital community existed.
WUS Founder Mr Prasoon Sharma was invited to speak at the 37th Churchill conference that included George W. Bush, Former US President and Sir John Major, Former British prime minister.”DELHI, INDIA, February 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1998, Prasoon has thoroughly observed the pain and suffering of workers. The pandemic was an awakening call for Prasoon Sharma. Through his start-up – Worker Union support (WUS) - a worker-union digital community, Prasoon is solving worker's (mainly blue/grey collar) professional problems (grievance redressal, knowing government schemes and their rights) and personal problem (taking loans, family insurance etc.).
— Dr Divya, Co-founder WUS
In a few months, WUS has gained access to 40 million Indian workers through 2200 trade unions. After a rigorous selection process, WUS got incubated in the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur). IIT Kanpur is mentoring WUS in building product. IIT- Kanpur has notable alumni like Mr N Murthy- Founder Infosys. WUS – a product of PD software Pvt. Ltd- is a Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India recognised start-up.
Considering the social impact WUS is creating, Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Centre selected Worker union support (WUS) 's Founder & CEO, Mr Prasoon Sharma, for its new program- Circles. WUS Founder Mr Prasoon Sharma was invited to speak at the 37th Churchill conference that included George W. Bush, Former US President and Sir John Major, Former British prime minister.
The sheer size of "a global digital worker and trade union community" ( 3.3 billion as per ILO) can unlock various revenue channels like group selling, micro-financing earning, worker digital bank etc. India alone has 500 million workers, out of which 100 million workers are associated with trade unions. Worker Union Support (WUS) has already gained access to 40 million workers. However, the majority of the workers' records are in hard-copies.
Mr Prasoon Sharma, founder-WUS was selected for Pentland-Churchill Scholarship 2018-19 (worth $67000) for Global policy leadership (EMPA) held jointly at New York University and University College London. Every year, one candidate globally is selected as the Pentland-Churchill Scholar.
WUS Media
WUS
wus@workerunionsupport.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn