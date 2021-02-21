2021 Special Enrollment Period in Response to the COVID-19 Emergency

The Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) has announced a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for individuals and families to shop for Marketplace coverage in response to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. This SEP will allow individuals and families in states with Marketplaces served by the HealthCare.gov platform to enroll in 2021 health insurance coverage.

Beginning February 15, 2021 and running through May 15, 2021, the Marketplace will be open to make this SEP available to all Marketplace-eligible consumers who are submitting a new application or updating an existing application.

Visit HealthCare.gov to enroll in coverage starting Feb. 15, 2021.