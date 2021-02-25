R3 Medical Training Announces MSK Ultrasound Injection Course Registration is Open for April 2021 Courses

Best Ultrasound Injection Training Course

R3 Medical Training is now accepting registrations for both MSK Ultrasound Injection Training Courses on April 8th San Diego and then April 22nd, in Nashville.

There is no ultrasound injection training course like R3's experience. Performing real procedures on real patients truly cements the skill set!” — CEO David Greene, MD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training is now accepting registrations for both MSK Ultrasound Injection Training Courses for April 2021. The courses will take place April 8th, 2021 in San Diego and then again on April 22nd, 2021 in Nashville. The courses offer hands on training for ultrasound guided injections with real procedures on real patients.

Attendees routinely rave about the ultrasound courses, which are taught by trainers who are experts in the field. Patrick Astourian has been teaching ultrasound courses for over 20 years, and has written a book on techniques as well. The book is actually provided to all attendees at the course.

The One Day Training Course helps teach attendees Diagnostic Ultrasound for all major joints, and how to use ultrasound for injecting hips, knees, shoulders, ankles and elbows too. The patients attending the training are from the R3 Heroes Program. These are military veterans nominated to receive free regenerative therapies.

This course is designed for all providers desiring an education in the practical techniques for offering image guidance with ultrasound for injections in a HANDS ON setting. This includes a basic understanding of ultrasound, real presentations on diagnostic ultrasound and then assisted ultrasound guidance injections on real patients.

It's an excellent course for those desiring to excel in musculoskeletal ultrasound injections for large and small joints. Attendees typically include MD's, DO's, Nurse Practitioners (NP's), RN's, Physician Assistants (PA's), Nurse Anesthetists, and Naturopaths (NMD's).

Along with the ultrasound joint injection courses, providers also have the opportunity of attending the Comprehensive Stem Cell Training Course the following two days in either location, or the Regenerative Aesthetics Course too.

Those interested can sign up on the website, or call (888) 998-6343 for more information.

The best MSK ultrasound injection training course. (888) 998-6343