Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,312 in the last 365 days.

AG Schmitt Obtains $426,000 in Restitution for Customers of Voyageurs International

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – ​Today Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced an agreement with Colorado travel company Voyageurs International, Ltd., which will refund Missouri high school students their deposits for a high school music trip to Europe that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 226 Missouri students and their families prepaid Voyageurs for a high school music trip to Europe in the summer of 2020, which the company later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon cancelling the trip, Voyageurs retained a cancellation fee of up to $1900 from each student and withheld additional cancellation fees from students who had prepaid to extend their trips into Greece.

Under the agreement, Voyageurs will fully refund all cancelation fees it retained from the students. The company will pay a total of $426,210 in restitution to the Attorney General’s Office, which will be distributed in its entirety to the affected Missouri consumers.

“I am pleased Voyageurs decided to make things right and refund its cancellation fees for the 2020 Music Ambassadors tour,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “The last thing Missouri students and their families need is an added financial burden in these difficult times, and my Office will continue to fight for Missouri consumers.”

The Attorney General’s Office will contact Missouri consumers who prepaid for the 2020 Music Ambassadors tour concerning their entitlement to restitution. Consumers may also contact the Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or online at ago.mo.gov.

You just read:

AG Schmitt Obtains $426,000 in Restitution for Customers of Voyageurs International

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.