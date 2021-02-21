AG Schmitt Obtains $426,000 in Restitution for Customers of Voyageurs International

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – ​Today Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced an agreement with Colorado travel company Voyageurs International, Ltd., which will refund Missouri high school students their deposits for a high school music trip to Europe that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 226 Missouri students and their families prepaid Voyageurs for a high school music trip to Europe in the summer of 2020, which the company later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon cancelling the trip, Voyageurs retained a cancellation fee of up to $1900 from each student and withheld additional cancellation fees from students who had prepaid to extend their trips into Greece.

Under the agreement, Voyageurs will fully refund all cancelation fees it retained from the students. The company will pay a total of $426,210 in restitution to the Attorney General’s Office, which will be distributed in its entirety to the affected Missouri consumers.

“I am pleased Voyageurs decided to make things right and refund its cancellation fees for the 2020 Music Ambassadors tour,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “The last thing Missouri students and their families need is an added financial burden in these difficult times, and my Office will continue to fight for Missouri consumers.”

The Attorney General’s Office will contact Missouri consumers who prepaid for the 2020 Music Ambassadors tour concerning their entitlement to restitution. Consumers may also contact the Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or online at ago.mo.gov.