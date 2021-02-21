Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott, DSHS Issue Temporary Waivers To Cover Overtime Payments For Meat Inspectors

February 20, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has issued waivers to temporarily allow for the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to cover overtime payments for meat inspectors in Texas. DSHS will pay overtime costs for meat inspectors that are working to restore the meat supply in Texas over the next week.

"These waivers will ensure meat inspectors are compensated for their time without burdening meat-processing and slaughterhouse establishments with extensive overtime costs throughout the next week," said Governor Abbott. "Meat inspectors are crucial to restoring our meat supply in our state, and I thank them for working around the clock for their fellow Texans." 

