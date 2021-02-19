Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REMINDER: Verify FY 22 Preliminary ED 279 Reports by February 25, 2021

This notification is a friendly reminder to Maine School Administrative Units to please review your FY 22 Preliminary ED 279 School Funding Reports and contact the School Finance Team with any questions, errors, or omissions by February 25, 2021.

ED 279 Reports are accessible at https://neo.maine.gov/DOE/neo/eps/Reports/EPSSpecialReports.aspx

Should you have questions regarding subsidy printouts, please contact the School Finance Team: Tyler Backus at tyler.backus@maine.gov; Paula Gravelle at paula.b.gravelle@maine.gov; or Ida Batista at ida.batista@maine.gov.

