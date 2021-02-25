Guided by Grief Launches Turn-key Program for Funeral Homes and Healthcare Organizations to Offer Ongoing Grief Support

The Funeral is Over, Now What? Beyond Today is an automated way for healthcare and death-care professionals to offer ongoing grief support to families served.

When the cards and casseroles stop showing up, that’s exactly when the distressing reality of loss truly sets in. Long-term support is essential.” — Lisa Bovee, Founder of Guided by Grief

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Funeral is Over, Now What?The first year after the death of a loved one is the most impressionable and dangerous for those who are grieving, and without grief support, the risks for depression, addiction, and death-by-suicide increase exponentially.As a bereaved mother and a highly respected Peer-to-Peer Grief Specialist, Lisa Bovee, Founder of Guided by Grief, knows all too well how important grief support is. Before her world was shattered by her son’s death, Lisa was teaching, writing, and running a successful book services company. Lisa tells us, "Nothing I found really sounded like what I was thinking and feeling. I soon learned others felt the same way, which is why I felt compelled to share my story. It’s important for people to share, connect, and talk about all aspects of loss, and that means the ugly and overwhelming bits as well as the tragically beautiful pieces."Lisa wrote and published her story called, Guided by Grief: Always Remember. After its release, "the outpouring and positive response," Lisa explains, "proved the need for ongoing, honest discussions." That is when Guided by Grief, the mission and vision was born. Since then, Lisa has become a sought-after speaker and has been writing, speaking, supporting, and educating exclusively in the area of grief and loss.The programs Guided by Grief creates, as well as Lisa's books and talks are real, raw, honest, and refreshing. Lisa's workshops, courses, and talks, pre-pandemic, were always at capacity and regularly sponsored by health institutions and funeral homes.All of this experience and knowledge has culminated in the creation and launch of an innovative, turn-key way for healthcare institutions, funeral professionals, hospice organizations, and insurance providers to offer ongoing grief support to patients and clients.The new program is called Beyond Today, and it is a much-needed solution to an ongoing challenge. This program relieves the pressure that death-care and healthcare professionals place on themselves to try and provide essential aftercare to the families they serve. By becoming a Beyond Today partner , these professionals can continue providing day-to-day care, while having the peace-of-mind that their residents, patients, and families have access to ongoing and comprehensive grief support.Guided by Grief provides a private, digital space with access to the acclaimed Heart Work Course on Grief, companion journals, and Lisa’s books. The program also includes mental, emotional, and physical health resources, access to other experts, self-care tips, as well as informative tips and guidance for those who are supporting the bereaved. This is all delivered using varying methods, such as videos, audio files, booklets, and interactive mediums. It is a safe space for people to process their feelings, talk about and honor their person, connect with others who understand, and learn healthy ways to cope with and carry their grief.Isaac Cary, Director of Operations for Guided by Grief explains more about the new program: “We provide flexible support that lasts far beyond the day of the funeral service. Our Beyond Today Program is enhancing and modernizing the way aftercare is traditionally approached in this space.”Beyond Today Partners differentiate themselves by providing essential, long-term grief support for the bereaved.This new program comes at a time when people around the world are experiencing immense loss and suffering from unprecedented levels of grief. These unique COVID-19 circumstances of forced isolation and uncertainty have derailed rituals and disrupted the grieving process. People are finding themselves feeling more confused, depressed, and alone than ever before.Lisa Bovee says, “It's important for people to understand what they’re feeling is normal, that they’re not alone, and even though they can't see it now, there will be future joy in their lives.”Many are experiencing losses that cannot be articulated, such as loss of control and predictability. The number of people who have lost their livelihood, stability, and personal identity is staggering, and these losses can be debilitating. Ms. Bovee tells us, “Grief comes from loss, and sadly, grief can lead to a vicious cycle of confusion, depression, anger, and despair. This leaves people feeling overwhelmed and not knowing where to turn. Our programs offer support, guidance, and hope.”Guided by Grief’s Beyond Today Program offers an innovative, automated, and turn-key option for care professionals. We found out how the program works: Copies of The Grief Method (with access codes) are automatically shipped to the care professionals, so they have the books on hand. Then, the care professionals gift the books (e.g., to patients and families served), and Guided by Grief does the rest. Families use their access codes to join, and they are welcomed into the private, safe digital platform, the Heart Work Course, the membership area , and the grief support group.Guided by Grief has moved aftercare into an innovative and necessary new realm. See aftercare information here. Guided by Grief’s hosts a comprehensive and up-to-date digital library of grief, loss, health and wellness resources, and a supportive community as well as access to other experts, news, and life hacks regarding emotional, mental, and sleep health, exercise and meal planning, guided meditations, and more. Support information for all grief-related topics, such as raising grieving children, grief and addiction, dating after loss, grief and memory loss, miscarriage and stillbirths, grief and depression, loss of a spouse, sibling loss, and more. The digital library also includes non-death loss resources, for example loss of health, divorce, and job loss.

