Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 300 Block of 49th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Friday, February 19, 2021, in the 300 block of 49th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:55 am, the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect entered the vehicle and the victim fled. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended and the vehicle was recovered by responding officers.

On Friday, February 19, 2021, 26 year-old Lawrence Cummings, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

