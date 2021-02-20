MDC’s Busch Shooting Range holds two Beginning Handgun Live Fire sessions for women March 16

DEFIANCE, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is offering women who have completed the March 15, Beginning Handgun virtual class a special opportunity for a live shooting experience.

The range is holding two Beginning Handgun Live Fire sessions on Tuesday, March 16 to give women a chance to put everything from the beginning class into practice. The first session will be 5-6 p.m., and the second from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Both will be held at the Busch Shooting Range in Defiance.

Range staff will have coaches to assist participants in handling and shooting the handguns, which will be provided by MDC. MDC will also supply all ammo, targets, and eye and ear protection needed for the shooting sessions. Shooters should keep in mind that the range is covered but exposed to the elements, so they should dress appropriately for the weather.

Space will be limited to 10 shooters per session. Any women wishing to attend on the Beginning Handgun Live Fire sessions must have completed the virtual Beginning Handguns class on March 15.

The Beginning Handgun Live Fire sessions are free, but advanced online registration is required using the following links. Participants should choose one session.

As these are in-person programs, for the safety of participants and range staff, MDC encourages all guests to observe social distancing guidelines. Participants will be asked to maintain at least six feet from others and wear face coverings during the session.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.