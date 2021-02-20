Derby Barracks/Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500555

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/18/2021 1349 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church St, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Careless and Negligent Operation.

ACCUSED: Alexander Rostad

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norfolk, CT

VICTIM: Zebbulun Tyree

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Church St. in the Town of Barton, VT. One of the vehicles involved in the crash left the scene and continued northbound on I-91. The Vermont State Police initiated a motor vehicle stop with the accused, Alexander Rostad, who was operating a one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Prior to Rostad being stopped for leaving the scene of an accident, he was observed operating his vehicle in a careless and negligent manner.

While investigating the reported crime and interacting with Rostad, it was determined he possessed a clear danger to himself and to others. Rostad was subsequently taken into custody and transported back to the Derby Barracks.

Once at the barracks while being processed for the above listed crimes, Rostad acted in a lewd and lascivious manner. Rostad's behavior continued several times throughout the duration while at the barracks. Rostad was later transported to the Northern State Correctional Facility for the above-mentioned offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/19/2021 1300 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Y