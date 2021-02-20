Derby Barracks/Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A500555
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/18/2021 1349 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Church St, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Careless and Negligent Operation.
ACCUSED: Alexander Rostad
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norfolk, CT
VICTIM: Zebbulun Tyree
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Church St. in the Town of Barton, VT. One of the vehicles involved in the crash left the scene and continued northbound on I-91. The Vermont State Police initiated a motor vehicle stop with the accused, Alexander Rostad, who was operating a one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Prior to Rostad being stopped for leaving the scene of an accident, he was observed operating his vehicle in a careless and negligent manner.
While investigating the reported crime and interacting with Rostad, it was determined he possessed a clear danger to himself and to others. Rostad was subsequently taken into custody and transported back to the Derby Barracks.
Once at the barracks while being processed for the above listed crimes, Rostad acted in a lewd and lascivious manner. Rostad's behavior continued several times throughout the duration while at the barracks. Rostad was later transported to the Northern State Correctional Facility for the above-mentioned offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/19/2021 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Y
