PECO to Close Route 3 (Gay Street) Weekdays for Utility Improvement in West Chester Borough

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close Route 3 (Gay Street) weekdays between Walnut Street and Church Street in West Chester Borough, Chester County, beginning Monday, March 1, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The full closure will be in place weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM through Thursday, July 1.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Matlack Street, Chestnut Street and New Street. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

