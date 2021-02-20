PennDOT Announces Reopening of Interstate 81 Rest Areas in Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that its rest areas off Interstate 81 (Grantville) in Dauphin County will reopen on Monday, February 22, after being closed in October 2019 to reconstruct the facilities.

"We're pleased to open these facilities to the traveling public," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "The improvements that we've made to this busy rest area location will help make people's travels a little more comfortable."

The improved facility includes 10 additional truck parking spaces, a tire filling station, a fenced pet relief area, a signalized bus drop off lane, and a PA State Police inspection lane.

Each new facility includes improved amenities and enhancements including new restrooms and an ADA-accessible family restroom with changing stations and toddler seats, ambulatory and ADA stalls in each rest room, touch-free faucets, hand dryers and flushometers. Additionally, upgraded vending machines and a water fountain with a bottle filling station have been installed at the facility.

For additional information about traveling through Pennsylvania, visit www.penndot.gov and click on "Travel in PA."

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more PennDOT information, visit www.penndot.gov. Follow PennDOT Information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews, and follow the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pennsylvaniadepartmentoftransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Alexis Campbell, alecampbel@pa.gov or 717-783-8800

# # #