UPDATE: Charges Filed Following Death Investigation in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. –The Wisconsin Dells Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announce that as a result of their investigation, the Columbia County District Attorney has filed charges against Jeremy Lee Mondy, age 34, of Janesville, Wisconsin, in the death that occurred in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. on the morning of Sunday, February 14, 2021.

On February 14, 2021 at 11:37 a.m. Wisconsin Dells police officers were sent to check on the welfare of two people staying in a room at 1015 River Rd. Upon arrival, the officers made contact at the room and were met by Mondy who said he was okay. When they asked about the female, Mondy said she was deceased. Mondy was detained and has remained in custody in the Columbia County Jail. Bail has been set at $5 million.

The firearm was allegedly disposed in the area but has yet to be recovered. Law enforcement are continuing to search for it. The investigation is ongoing and any who may have information related to this investigation and the location of the firearm should contact the Wisconsin Dells Police Department at (608) 253-1611.

The family of the decedent is requesting privacy at this time.

Wisconsin Dells Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation are working with the Lake Delton Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, Columbia County Medical Examiner's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.