22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Clark circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

19 February 2021

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Thomas C. Clark II to the appellate bench. 

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for this judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judge may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution. 

Application forms are linked below.

Applications must be received by the chairperson no later than 5 p.m. March 15, 2021, although earlier submission is encouraged.  

The commission expects to conduct interviews April 15 and April 16, 2021 in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the governor.   

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Mary K. Hoff, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; J. Brent Dulle, Chris Goodson, André Harris and Bryan J. Sanger.  

Contact: Laura Roy

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(314) 539-4300

