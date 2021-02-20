Advanced Ceramics Market to Garner Growth 9.3% by 2027

The global advanced ceramics market is expected to garner growth at a CAGR of 9.3% during the estimate period 2020 to 2027 and to reach US$ 161.94 bn by 2027

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced ceramics market size was valued at US$ 79.50 billion in 2019, according to new report study by Precedence Research.

Advanced ceramics belongs to a particular class of ceramics that possess enhanced properties. These ceramics are mainly manufactured to overcome the shortcomings of normal ceramics as well as to cater the increasing requirements of different end-use industries. Advance ceramics have advanced properties that include corrosion resistance, toughness, thermal stability, ballistic protection and high tensile strength among others.

Growth Factors

The market for advanced ceramics is largely driven by the growing implementation of the product in healthcare applications particularly for biomedical implants as well as bone implants. Besides this, they are also significantly used in dental applications where ceramic teeth are designed and matched to the patient’s natural teeth. Various researchers have been working towards increasing the scope of the product application across the healthcare industry, especially in tissue engineering and gene therapy.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1143

Further, rising demand from the automotive industry accounted as the other important factor have a positive impact on the growth of the market over the forecast timeframe. Car manufacturers, mostly based in the U.S., uses ceramic filters to eliminate particulates from molten metal that in turn is used to manufacture body parts and components of an automobile. Manufacturers based in the Asia Pacific region prominently utilize advanced ceramics in the manufacturing of PTC heaters, oxygen sensors, spark &glow plugs, parking distance control systems, knocking sensors, and fuel injection systems.

Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific emerged as the largest advanced ceramic market because of prominent growth in the automotive and electrical & electronics industries, especially in India and China

North America expected to register significant growth in the industry in the wake of increasing healthcare awareness along with the rising electronics industry in the region

By product, Monolithics segment was examined as the largest revenue contributor in the year 2019 owing to increasing product utilization in the electronics & electrical sector

Ceramic matrix composites estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the analysis period as they are largely preferred in numerous applications due to their superior properties

Based on material, alumina led the global advanced ceramics market in 2019 because of their excellent wear resistance and cost-effectiveness property

Titanate segment projected to grow at a rapid pace over the upcoming years due to its vibrant thermal shock resistance property compared to other materials across the world

By application, electronic devices captured the largest value share in 2019 and accounted for nearly half of the global revenue that year

Bioceramics are analyzed to show the fastest growth over the forecast timeframe because of its tremendous strength and wear resistance

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1143

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forthcoming years with an encouraging growth rate. Rising population along with the increasing per capita income are the key factors that are primarily responsible to drive the market growth for advanced ceramics. Further, growing demand for advanced ceramics in the electronics and automobile industry, particularly in the countries such as China, India, and Japan anticipated propelling the market growth over the upcoming period. Moreover, factors such as competitive manufacturing cost along with favorable government regulations are contributing prominently towards the positive growth of the market in this region. Additionally, rising defense budget together with the rising application of advanced ceramics in modern armor are the other key factors that surge the market growth.

North America and Europe are the other key regions contribution towards the overall market growth. This is attributed to the significant demand of the product from automotive and electrical & electronics sectors. The regions are prior adopters of the advanced technologies across various end-use industries that again influences the market growth positive over the analysis timeframe.

Related Reports

Industrial Lubricants Market - The global market size exceeded at USD 55.11 billion in 2019 and expected to hit USD 80.20 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global market size exceeded at USD 55.11 billion in 2019 and expected to hit USD 80.20 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. Technical Textile Market - The global market size was valued at US$ 175.73 billion in 2019 and to reach US$ 251.82 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global market size was valued at US$ 175.73 billion in 2019 and to reach US$ 251.82 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. Industrial Coatings Market - The global market size is predicted to hit over US$ 107.32 billion by 2027 with a impressive CAGR of 3.02% during forecast period 2020 to 2027.



Key Players & Strategies

The global advanced ceramics seeks consolidation as major market share is captured by the leading market players. These industry players focus primarily on expanding their regional presence across the globe as a part of their growth strategy. Most of the manufacturers are involved at several stages in the value chain of intermediate as well as the final end-use products. Technological innovations for the development of cost-effective solutions in the manufacturing processes expected to be the critical strategy and a success factors for most of the industry players that drives the market growth over the analysis period.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Elan Technology, CeramTec GmbH, Oerlikon Surface Solutions AG, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Ortech Incorporated, CoorsTek, 3M Company, Kyocera Industrial Ceramics Corporation, Saint Gobain S.A., and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. among others.

By Product

Ceramic Coatings

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites



By Material

Titanate

Alumina

Zirconate

Aluminum Nitride

Ferrite

Silicon Nitride

Silicon Carbide



By Application

Catalyst Supports

Electrical Equipment

Bioceramics

Electronic Devices

Engine Parts

Wear Parts

Filters

Others

By End-Use

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery

Medical

Environmental

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1143

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 774 402 6168

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R