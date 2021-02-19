Archer to Participate at the IPO Edge Forum: Air Mobility – Investing in the Flight of the Future

Panel discussion and live Q&A session scheduled for Monday, February 22 at 1:00 PM ET

Topics will include plans for widespread use of air taxis and other electric aircraft, regulatory considerations, and SPACs and other paths to the public markets

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer, a leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) company and developer of all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, announced today that Co-founders Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock will participate in the IPO Edge Forum: Air Mobility – Investing in the Flight of the Future. The approximately 60-minute event will be held Monday, February 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET. To register for the forum, please click here .

The live webcast, hosted in partnership with Nasdaq and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will include a panel discussion followed by a live Q&A session.

The panel will cover the following topics:

Plans for widespread use of air taxis and other electric aircraft

Regulatory considerations

SPACs and other paths to the public markets



Panelists include:

Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein Co-Founders / Co-CEOs, Archer Aviation

Mark Moore, Co-founder of Uber Elevate and former Engineering Director of Aviation, Uber Technologies, Inc.

Mike Leskinen, VP of Corp. Development & IR, United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

Jack Cassel, Vice President, New Listings and Head of Private Capital Markets, Nasdaq, Inc.

Marion C. Blakey, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce North America Inc. (RRNA), former Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and current member of the Board of Directors of Alaska Airlines.

